NEET UG 2025 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG 2025 admit card. Candidates who have registered for the medical entrance test can download their hall tickets from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG 2025 exam will be conducted on May 4, 2025, from 2 PM to 5 PM, in 552 cities across India and 14 international locations. The test will be held in pen-and-paper mode. The candidates are required to download their admit cards using their login credentials from the website. The candidates are advised to go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the information bulletin.

Steps to download NEET UG 2025 Admit Card:

Step 1: Go to the official website at https://neet.nta.nic.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NEET UG admit card link on 'latest news'

Step 3: Now, log in using your application number and date of birth

Step 4: NEET exam admit card will open up on screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the hall ticket

Step 6: Make sure to carry the same to exam hall

Get a direct link for the NEET admit card HERE.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for NEET (UG) - 2025, she/he may contact NTA at 011-40759000/011-69227700 or e-mail at neetug2025@nta.ac.in," NTA said in a statement. The candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA https://www.nta.ac.in/ and https://neet.nta.nic.in/ for the latest updates.

