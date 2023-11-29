NTA NEET UG 2024: Exam date, application date, how to apply, eligibility criteria and more here

Know all about the NEET UG 2024 that is scheduled for May by the National Testing Agency.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2024 for May 5, 2023. The application forms for the same will be released in January 2024 by the testing agency. NEET 2024 paper is made by the NTA based on topics that cover Physics, Chemistry, and Biology syllabi from class 11 and 12 textbooks and is conducted in 13 languages.

NEET UG 2024: How to apply

Visit the NEET UG registration portal.

Click on New Registration under the Apply online link.

Read the instructions carefully.

Select the checkbox.

Click on the Proceed option.

Full out the registration form.

Enter the security pin and click on submit.

Note down the application number.

Complete the application form.

Upload the required documents.

Pay the application fees.

Take a printout of the application form.

NEET 2024: Eligibility criteria

Age: The candidates should be 17 years of age as of 31st December 2023.

Nationality: The candidates must be Indian citizens, NRIs, OCIs, PIOs, or foreign nationals.

Educational qualifications: Students who have cleared the 12 exam or equivalent are eligible to apply. Those appearing for the 12th exam can also apply.

Subjects: To be eligible to apply for the exam, the candidate must be from the science stream, having studied chemistry, physics, biology, and English under a recognised board.

Qualification examination scores: The candidate must have scored a minimum of 50 per cent in the 3 science subjects. For reserved category candidates, the minimum requirement is 40 per cent.

NEET UG 2024: Admit Card

The NEET 2024 admit card will be released a week before the examination at the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in.