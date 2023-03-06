Search icon
NTA NEET UG 2023 registrations likely to begin today at neet.nta.nic.in, check eligibility and how to apply

NTA NEET UG is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 2023. Once registration begins, aspirants will be able to apply for NEET UG 2023 on neet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 08:14 AM IST

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to begin the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Exam for Undergraduates (NEET UG registrations today. NTA NEET UG is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 2023. Once registration begins, aspirants will be able to apply for NEET UG 2023 on neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET (UG) 2022 will be held in various languages such as -- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

To apply for NEET UG 2023 exam, aspirants will be required to submit Class 10th, Class 12th marksheet, Aadhar Card, and other documents. It is expected that NEET UG 2023 exam will be held on a similar pattern as NEET 2022. The NEET UG 2023 exam will be of 720 marks.

NEET UG 2023 syllabus consists of three subjects: Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The NEET UG 2023 entrance exam would have topics from Classes 11 and 12 Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

NEET UG 2023 exam: Eligibility

Candidates should have passed class 10+2 or are in their Class 12 and must have the subjects Biology, Chemistry and Physics to appear for the NEET UG examination.

NEET UG application process: How To Apply

  • Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in
  • click on the application form link
  • Fill in your required information and contact information.
  • Upload photograph, signature, and Class 10 scanned documents 
  • Submit application fee
  • Download the confirmation page 
