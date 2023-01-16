Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

NTA NEET UG 2023 Registration: Website, how to apply, eligibility, important documents, all about medical entrance exam

NTA NEET UG 2023 registration process to begin soon at neet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 10:38 PM IST

NTA NEET UG 2023 Registration: Website, how to apply, eligibility, important documents, all about medical entrance exam
NTA NEET UG 2023 registration process | Photo: PTI

The registration process for the National National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2023) is likely to be started by the Testing Agency (NTA) anytime soon. Although the exact date of the NTA NEET UG 2023 registration process commencement has not been released by the authorities yet, but candidates who are willing to appear for the medical entrance exam 2023 can apply from the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in. 

The NEET UG exam for admission to medical colleges will be conducted on May 7 via pen and paper mode. The NEET 2023 will be held across 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside of India in 13 different languages. The NEET UG 2023 exam paper will cover classes 11, 12 syllabi-- subjects-- Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. 

Read: NEET UG 2023 Application process to begin soon at neet.nta.nic.in: How to apply, eligibility, more

NEET UG 2023: Exam pattern

The NEET UG question paper will have four subjects. Each subject will have two sections. Section A will have 35 questions and section B will have 15 questions. Of these questions, candidates will have to pick 10 questions and attempt only those. The NEET UG exam will be conducted for a total of 720 marks. 

NEET UG 2023: Important documents needed for registration 

  • A valid mobile number
  • A valid email ID
  • Scanned Images of the Candidate’s recent Passport size Photograph
  • Postcard-size Photograph
  • Signature
  • Left and Right-hand Fingers and Thumb impression
  • Category Certificate (if applicable)
  • Citizenship Certificate (if applicable)
  • PwD Certificate (wherever applicable)
  • Class 10 pass certificate. 

NEET UG 2023: Application fee

To apply for the NTA NEET UG 2023, candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1600 for the General category, Rs 900 for candidates belonging to SC/ST/PH and Rs 1500 for EWS/OBC applicants

NEET UG 2023: How to apply 

  • Visit the official website of NEET 2023-- neet.nta.nic.in
  • Look for the link that reads,  “Register For NEET UG 2023.”
  • Register yourself on the portal and fill up the application form.
  • Upload the necessary documents. The documents must be scanned.
  • Pay the application fee and submit the application form.
  • Download the NEET UG 2023 application form and take a printout of it for future reference.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki eVX concept SUV breaks cover, to be launched in 2025
5 times Bigg Boss host Salman Khan shared heartwarming moments with family of contestants
Toyota Land Cruiser 300, Toyota’s MOST expensive car in India, showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Maruti Suzuki Jimny enters Indian market at Auto Expo 2023, to rival Mahindra Thar
Maruti Suzuki launches Fronx compact SUV at Auto Expo 2023, to rival Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida news: Noida Authority to bring good news Sector 15C, Sector 1, Sector 2; parking issues to be solved
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.