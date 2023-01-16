NTA NEET UG 2023 Registration: Website, how to apply, eligibility, important documents, all about medical entrance exam

NTA NEET UG 2023 registration process | Photo: PTI

The registration process for the National National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2023) is likely to be started by the Testing Agency (NTA) anytime soon. Although the exact date of the NTA NEET UG 2023 registration process commencement has not been released by the authorities yet, but candidates who are willing to appear for the medical entrance exam 2023 can apply from the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET UG exam for admission to medical colleges will be conducted on May 7 via pen and paper mode. The NEET 2023 will be held across 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside of India in 13 different languages. The NEET UG 2023 exam paper will cover classes 11, 12 syllabi-- subjects-- Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

NEET UG 2023: Exam pattern

The NEET UG question paper will have four subjects. Each subject will have two sections. Section A will have 35 questions and section B will have 15 questions. Of these questions, candidates will have to pick 10 questions and attempt only those. The NEET UG exam will be conducted for a total of 720 marks.

NEET UG 2023: Important documents needed for registration

A valid mobile number

A valid email ID

Scanned Images of the Candidate’s recent Passport size Photograph

Postcard-size Photograph

Signature

Left and Right-hand Fingers and Thumb impression

Category Certificate (if applicable)

Citizenship Certificate (if applicable)

PwD Certificate (wherever applicable)

Class 10 pass certificate.

NEET UG 2023: Application fee

To apply for the NTA NEET UG 2023, candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1600 for the General category, Rs 900 for candidates belonging to SC/ST/PH and Rs 1500 for EWS/OBC applicants

NEET UG 2023: How to apply