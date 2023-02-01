NTA NEET UG 2023: Registration process to begin soon at neet.nta.nic.in, important details here

NEET UG 2023 registration to begin soon | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to begin the application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) soon. Once released, candidates will be able to register for the NEET UG 2023 from the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in. Although there has been no official announcement regarding the same, it is expected to begin soon.

As per the examination calendar, the NEET UG 2023 exam will be held on May 7, 2023. The admit card will be released prior to the exam.

NEET UG 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website of the National Testing Agency- neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the NEET UG 2023 registration link

Create your login credentials and log in

Fill up the application form carefully and upload the required documents

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Read: ICMAI CMA 2023 exam registration process ends today: See how and where to apply

NEET UG 2023: Eligibility criteria

To apply for the NEET UG 2023 candidates must be 17 years old as on January 13. Candidates must have 10+2 students with PCB eligible for the exam. Candidates must stay updated on the official website for the latest updates.