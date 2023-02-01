Search icon
NTA NEET UG 2023: Registration process to begin soon at neet.nta.nic.in, important details here

NTA NEET UG 2023 registration process will begin soon at neet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 06:41 AM IST

NTA NEET UG 2023: Registration process to begin soon at neet.nta.nic.in, important details here
NEET UG 2023 registration to begin soon | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to begin the application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) soon.  Once released, candidates will be able to register for the NEET UG 2023 from the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in. Although there has been no official announcement regarding the same, it is expected to begin soon. 

As per the examination calendar, the NEET UG 2023 exam will be held on May 7, 2023. The admit card will be released prior to the exam. 

NEET UG 2023: How to apply 

  • Visit the official website of the National Testing Agency- neet.nta.nic.in 
  • Click on the NEET UG 2023 registration link 
  • Create your login credentials and log in
  • Fill up the application form carefully and upload the required documents
  • Pay the application fee and submit the form. 

NEET UG 2023: Eligibility criteria 

To apply for the NEET UG 2023 candidates must be 17 years old as on January 13. Candidates must have 10+2 students with PCB eligible for the exam. Candidates must stay updated on the official website for the latest updates. 

