NEET UG 2023: When will registration begin? Check how to apply, exam details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to start the registration process for NEET UG 2023 on March 5, as per media reports. Once the application link is active, candidates will be able to submit their online NEET UG 2023 application forms through the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in. The all-India medical entrance UG 2023 exam will be conducted on March 7.

To apply, candidates will need-- scanned images of the candidate’s recent Passport size Photograph, Postcard size Photograph, Signature, Left and Right-hand Fingers and Thumb impression, Category Certificate (if applicable), and Citizenship Certificate (if applicable).

NEET UG application form: How to apply

Visit the official website of NTA NEET UG at neet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “NEET UG 2023 Registration”

Register yourself on the portal

Fill up the application form

Upload the necessary documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the application form and download a confirmation page of the same for future reference.

NEET UG 2023: Exam pattern

The NEET 2023 Exam will be held in 13 languages - English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. Although there is no upper age for NEET UG 2023 application process, however, candidates must have cleared their 12th with PCB as the main subject and should be at least 17 years old.