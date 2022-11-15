NTA NEET UG 2023: Exam dates likely soon at neet.nta.nic.in, check important details here

Photo: PTI

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2023) will be conducted in pen and paper mode for over 18 lakh candidates. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the NEET 2023 exam date soon. As per reports, all important details regarding the NEET UG 2023 will be published in the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who are willing to apply for the NTA NEET UG 2023 must be 17 years old as on December 31. There is no upper age limit for candidates to appear for NEET 2023. The undergraduate medical exam will be held in 13 languages for 645 medical, 318 dental, 914 AYUSH, and 47 BVSc and AH colleges in India.

NEET 2023: List of mandatory documents