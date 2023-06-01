Search icon
NEET UG 2023 Provisional Answer Key soon: From raising objections to counselling, here's what aspirants should do next

NTA will release the provisional answer key soon for the NEET UG 2023 exam. Read below to know what the steps to be taken after the provisional answer key is out.

NEET UG 2023 | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the provisional answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 soon. Those who appeared for the NEET UG this year will be able to check the provisional answer key from the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in. 

Once the provisional answer key is out, NTA will open the window for candidates to raise objections. Those who have any objections against the provisional answer key will be able to report their concern through the official website. After re-checking the objections, NTA will release the final answer key and result for the medical entrance exam. 

NEET UG 2023 provisional answer key: How to check 

  • Visit the official website –  neet.nta.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, look for “NEET UG 2023 Answer Key – Download.”
  • Enter the NEET application number and password.
  • A PDF file with NEET UG 2023 answer key will appear on the screen.
  • Download the answer key and take a printout for further reference.

After the result for NEET UG 2023 written exam is out, candidates who qualified for the exam will have to register on the MCC website-- mcc.nic.in to participate in the counselling process for allotment of seats.

NEET UG 2023: About MBBS entrance exam

NEET UG is conducted annually to give admission to eligible candidates into top medical colleges, both government and private, across the country and even abroad. 

