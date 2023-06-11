Search icon
NTA NEET UG 2023: Latest update on NEET result date, websites to check scores and final answer key

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 08:03 AM IST

File photo

NEET Result 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to announce the NEET UG result 2023 soon. Once released, candidates can download the result of the medical entrance exam through the official website -- neet.nic.in. NEET UG 2023 was conducted on May 7 in Pen and Paper mode in 13 languages.

Although there have been no official notifications regarding the release date of the NEET UG 2023 result, NTA is likely to announce the result next week.  

The NEET UG Answer key and OMR Sheets were released earlier this month. The window to raise objections against the provisional answer key was closed on June 6. 

Once the NEET UG 2023 result is released, candidates will be able to check their results from the official website -- neet.nic.in. 

NEET UG Result 2023: Websites to check scores 

  • neet.nta.nic.in
  • nta.ac.in

NEET UG 2023 Result: Steps to check 

  • Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the direct link for NEET UG Result 2023.
  • A login page will open.
  • Enter the required login details.
  • Hit the submit option.
  • Your result will appear on the screen.
  • Check the scores carefully.
  • Download, save, and print the scorecard for future reference.

