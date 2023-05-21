Search icon
NTA NEET UG 2023 exam result date: Important updates students need to know, details inside

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 21, 2023, 08:46 AM IST

NTA NEET UG 2023 exam result date: As lakhs of medical aspirants across the country are waiting for the release of NTA NEET UG 2023 exam result date, it is learnt that the National Testing Agency would soon publish the NEET UG 2023 answer key. Once the answer key for NTA NEET UG 2023 exam is released by NTA then the aspirants can check and download the NEET UG answer key from NTA’s official website https://neet.nta.nic.in/.

The NTA will then give time to NEET UG 2023 aspirants to raise objections, if any, against the answer key. The NTA will consider the objections raised by the students and then declare the NEET UG 2023 exam result.

It is to be noted that NTA has not confirmed any date for the release of the answer key and NEET UG 2023 exam result.

Once NEET UG 2023 result is declared, the counseling dates are released by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). In order to be eligible for counselling, a candidate from general category must score in the 50th percentile, while SC/ST/OBC candidates must score in the 40th percentile.

How to calculate a score using NEET 2023 answer key?

After the release of NEET UG 2023 exam answer key by NTA, the candidates can tally their answers (as in the NEET OMR sheet PDF) with the official NEET 2023 answer key.

How to download NTA NEET UG 2023 exam Answer Key?

  • Visit the official website –  neet.nta.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on “NEET UG 2023 Answer Key – Download.”
  • Enter your NEET application number and password.
  • A PDF file with NEET UG 2023 answer key will appear on the screen.
  • Download the answer key

