NTA NEET UG 2023 exam: Registration, important documents, fees, major details students need to know

NEET UG 2023 | Photo: PTI

Registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 is expected to begin soon for the medical entrance exam that is scheduled to be held on May 7. However, the National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body, is yet to declare the NEET UG 2023 registration dates.

Once activated, candidates will be able to apply for the NEET UG 2023 application from the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

NEET UG 2023: How to apply

Go to the official website of the National Testing Agency- neet.nta.nic.in. Click on the NEET UG 2023 registration link. Create your login credentials and log in. Fill up the application form carefully and upload the required documents. Pay the application fee and submit the form.

NEET UG 2023: Exam pattern

The Test pattern of NEET (UG) – 2022 comprises four Subjects. Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 Questions and Section B will have 15 Questions, out of these 15 Questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 Questions. NEET (UG) – 2022 was conducted as Pen & Paper-based Test.

NEET 2023: Important documents

A valid mobile number

A valid email ID

Scanned Images of the Candidate’s recent Passport size Photograph

Postcard-size Photograph

Signature

Left and Right-hand Fingers and Thumb impression

Category Certificate (if applicable)

Citizenship Certificate (if applicable)

PwD Certificate (wherever applicable)

Class 10 pass certificate.

NEET UG 2023: Marking scheme

Last year, the NEET UG exam was for 720 marks. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (nta.ac.in) and (neet.nta.nic.in) for the latest updates.