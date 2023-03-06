NTA NEET UG 2023 exam: Registration begins on official website; check details, how to apply | File Photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) opened the registrations for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Exam for Undergraduates (NEET UG) on Monday. NTA NEET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 2023. Aspirants can apply for NEET UG 2023 on neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET (UG) 2023 exam will be conducted in various languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

How to apply?

Aspirants are required to submit Class 10th, Class 12th marksheet, Aadhar Card, and other documents to apply for NEET UG 2023 exam. It is expected that NEET UG 2023 exam will be held on a similar pattern as NEET UG 2022. The NEET UG 2023 exam will be of 720 marks.

NEET UG 2023 syllabus consists of three subjects: Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The NEET UG 2023 entrance exam would have topics from Classes 11 and 12 Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

Steps to register

- Go to the official NEET website: www.neet.nta.nic.in

- Click on the link for application form

- Enter required information and your contact details

- Upload your photograph, signature, and scanned copies of Class 10th documents

- Submit the NEET UG 2023 exam application fee

- Download the confirmation page

- Save it for future purposes

