NEET UG 2023 exam: Registration, application form, exam date, website links, documents required

NEET UG 2023 latest news: The NEET UG 2023 registration and application process will soon be started by National Testing Agency (NTA).

NEET UG 2023 Registrations

It is expected that the NTA would soon commence the NEET UG 2023 registration process. The NEET UG is also known as the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test. The test will be conducted across India and some centres outside India on May 7, 2023. It may be recalled that the NTA had announced the date along with the list of other national-level exam dates.

The NEET UG 2023 registration and application link will be announced on the official websites - nta.ac.in or neet.nta.nic.in.

Eligible candidates will need to complete the registration process first and then they will be allowed to complete the application form and submit the application fee.

NEET UG 2023 Application Form

The students must note that the NEET UG 2023 Application form will be available in online mode. Students who are eligible for NEET UG 2023 exams can follow the below mentioned steps to submit the application for the entrance exam.

Step 1: Visit the NEET UG 2023 Official Website - nta.ac.in or neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on NEET UG 2023 Registration link

Step 3: Fill the required details and enter the application form

Step 4: Submit the Application fee

Step 5: Submit the application form

Documents required to be submitted for NEET UG 2023 form

Here is the list of documents required: