Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

NEET UG 2023 exam: Registration, application form, exam date, website links, documents required

The NEET UG 2023 registration and application link will be announced on the official websites - nta.ac.in or neet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 11:20 AM IST

NEET UG 2023 exam: Registration, application form, exam date, website links, documents required
File photo

NEET UG 2023 latest news: The NEET UG 2023 registration and application process will soon be started by National Testing Agency (NTA).

NEET UG 2023 Registrations

It is expected that the NTA would soon commence the NEET UG 2023 registration process. The NEET UG is also known as the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test. The test will be conducted across India and some centres outside India on May 7, 2023. It may be recalled that the NTA had announced the date along with the list of other national-level exam dates.

The NEET UG 2023 registration and application link will be announced on the official websites - nta.ac.in or neet.nta.nic.in.

Eligible candidates will need to complete the registration process first and then they will be allowed to complete the application form and submit the application fee.

NEET UG 2023 Application Form

The students must note that the NEET UG 2023 Application form will be available in online mode. Students who are eligible for NEET UG 2023 exams can follow the below mentioned steps to submit the application for the entrance exam.

Step 1: Visit the NEET UG 2023 Official Website - nta.ac.in or neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on NEET UG 2023 Registration link

Step 3: Fill the required details and enter the application form

Step 4: Submit the Application fee

Step 5: Submit the application form

Documents required to be submitted for NEET UG 2023 form

Here is the list of documents required:

  • Class 10 and Class 12 mark-sheet
  • Passport-size photograph
  • Digital signature in JPG format
  • Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS etc)
  • Valid government ID proof
  • Left-hand thumb impression in JPG format

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Jammu and Kashmir photos: IED devices, guns, Rs 5 lakh found in package in Samba
Telegram rolls out THESE new features with major update, take a look here
Viral Photos of the Day: Kartik Aaryan plays football, Ananya Panday stuns in casuals
Move over Anveshi Jain and Flora Saini, Mastram star Kamalika Chanda is sure to be your favourite seductress
5 times Nysa Devgan shook fans with her sizzling hot photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Google Doodle today: Google celebrates last day of 2022 with New Year’s eve Doodle
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.