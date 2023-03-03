NTA NEET UG 2023 exam: Big update for students, registration likely to commence on this date

File Photo

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Exam for Undergraduates, or NEET UG for short, is managed by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Soon, the authorised website will include both the application and the information bulletin for NEET UG 2023.

Officials from the NTA have verified to indianexpress.com that registration for the NEET UG 2023 test would begin on March 5. Those interested in applying for NEET UG 2023 should keep an eye on the NTA's official website (neet.nta.nic.in).

From 2020, as per the provision in Section 14 (1) of the NMC Act, NEET (UG) has served as a qualifying entrance test for admission to the MBBS/BDS programmes at AIIMS and JIPMER (although such Medical Institutions are controlled by distinct Laws) (2019).

Aspiring medical professionals around the country should familiarise themselves with the NEET UG 2023's requirements, available testing locations, and crucial dates. The NEET UG 2023 entrance examination is scheduled for May 7, 2023, according to the NTA examination schedule.

How To Apply For NTA NEET UG Application Form 2023

For more information, go to https://neet.nta.nic.in/on the official NTA NEET website.

Fill out your personal information and contact information.

The NTA NEET UG application form must be completed using the registration or application number generated by the system

Ensure that the candidate's photograph, signature, and Class 10 documents are all scanned and uploaded.

Online payment of the application fee is required. The NEET UG application must be submitted.

The confirmation page can be downloaded, saved, and printed.

Centres for Common Services/Facilitation

According to the NTA NEET UG 2022 Information Bulletin, applicants who aren't familiar with the online application process owing to different restrictions may make use of the Shared Services Centre provided by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India as part of the Digital India initiatives of the Prime Minister. Each Common Services Centre (CSC) in India is run by a Village Level Entrepreneur as part of the government's ambitious National e-Governance Programme (NeGP).