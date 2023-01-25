Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

NTA NEET UG 2023 entrance exam: Registration date, eligibility, syllabus, documents required, latest updates to know

According to the official calendar of NTA, the NEET UG entrance exam 2023 will be held on May 7, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 10:41 AM IST

NTA NEET UG 2023 entrance exam: Registration date, eligibility, syllabus, documents required, latest updates to know
File photo

NTA NEET UG 2023 entrance exam latest updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to start the registration for NEET UG 2023 exam next week. An official notification in this regard will be released by the NTA on official website neet.nta.nic.in.

According to the official calendar of NTA, the NEET UG entrance exam 2023 will be held on May 7, 2023. After the start of the registration process, NEET UG 2023 aspirant will be allowed to submit their applications on neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET UG 2023 exam aspirants will need to submit documents such as their Class 10th, Class 12th marksheet, Aadhar Card, etc. It is expected that NEET UG 2023 exam will be held on similar pattern as NEET 2022. The NEET UG 2023 exam will be of 720 marks.

NEET UG 2023 exam: Eligibility, Syllabus

NEET UG 2023 exam syllabus consists of three subjects: Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The NEET UG 2023 entrance exam syllabus would include topics from Classes 11 and 12 Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

In order to be eligible to take NEET UG 2023 entrance exam, candidates need to have passed 10+2 or equal level exam with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Bio-technology, and English as subjects. The candidates should have obtained a minimum of 50% marks in the aggregate in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology/Bio-technology in 10+2 or equal level exam.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Who is Delphine Arnault, daughter of world’s richest man and new boss of Dior?
Seductive dance with Ianaya Sultana to Anshu Reddy's feet licking: 5 times RGV proved why he 'hate to be loved'
Viral Photos of the Day: Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde promote Cirkus
Kylie Jenner shows off her curves in sexy bikini, photos go viral
Hyundai Ioniq 5, the most expensive Hyundai in India, launched at Auto Expo 2023 by Shah Rukh Khan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI Recruitment 2023 Program Manager, other posts vacant: Here's all you need to know
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.