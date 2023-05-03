Search icon
NTA NEET UG 2023 exam admit card release Live Updates: Hall ticket likely soon, check latest news aspirants need to know

NEET UG 2023 admit card is likely to be released soon at the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 03, 2023, 03:51 PM IST

NTA NEET UG 2023 exam admit card release Live Updates: Hall ticket likely soon, check latest news aspirants need to know
NEET UG 2023| Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 admit card soon at the official website--neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG 2023 will be held on May 7 between 2 pm to 5:20 pm. 

Candidates appearing for the exam must note that the NEET UG 2023 exam will be conducted through pen and paper mode and it will be a 200 minutes long exam. Meanwhile, candidates are still demanding NTA postpone the medical entrance exam. 

NEET UG 2023 Admit Card: How to download

  • Visit the official NEET website — neet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the admit card link available on the home page.
  • Key in the required credentials (application number and date of birth) to log in.
  • The admit card will be available.
  • Download and save for future reference.

NEET UG 2023 admit card: Languages 

The NEET UG 2023 paper is held in 13 languages including-- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. The NEET UG 2023 exam will consist of 720 marks. The paper will be divided into two sections consisting of all four subjects -- Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology.

Section A will have 35 questions for 140 marks. Section B will have 15 questions out of which 10 have to be answered. Each correct answer with fetch four marks, for every wrong answer one mark will be deducted and for every unanswered question candidate will get 0 mark. All questions will be MCQ type.

 

