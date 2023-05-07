NEET UG 2023 Exam: 22 Lakh students to appear for medical entrance today, check exam day guidelines

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 07, 2023, 07:13 AM IST
The National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 exam today, May 7, 2023. The medical entrance exam has attracted more than 20 lakh applicants. The 13-language NEET UG exam gives admission to 10 degrees, including the MBBS. At 499 locations across the country, the test will be held in pen and paper mode.
Today, on May 7 between 2 and 5:20 pm, the NEET UG test is expected to be conducted. Candidates must attempt 180 questions for a total of 720 points.
Candidates can visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in to download NEET UG admit card 2023.
NEET UG 2023 admit card: Steps to download
- Visit the official website of NEET, neet.nta.nic.in.
- Go to the exam admit card link under the candidates' activity tab.
- Log in with the required details
- Download the exam admit card and take a printout for future reference.
NEET UG 2023 Exam Day guidelines:
- Candidates must carry the NTA NEET UG 2023 admit card along with a photo ID card to the exam hall. Without these documents, candidates will not be allowed.
- On the attendance sheet, one passport-size photo must be pasted.
- Students must arrive at the exam centre by the reporting time specified on their admit cards.
- Candidates who plan to take the exam must adhere to the established dress code. Shoes, jewellery, or anything metallic, along with light clothing with long sleeves, are not allowed. Low-heeled sandals and slippers are acceptable footwear.
- Textbooks, scraps of paper, geometry/pencil boxes, plastic pouches, calculators, scales, writing pads, pen drives, erasers, calculators, log tables, electronic pens, etc. are prohibited from being brought into the exam centre by students.