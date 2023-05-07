NEET UG 2023 Exam: 22 Lakh students to appear for medical entrance today, check exam day guidelines

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 exam today, May 7, 2023. The medical entrance exam has attracted more than 20 lakh applicants. The 13-language NEET UG exam gives admission to 10 degrees, including the MBBS. At 499 locations across the country, the test will be held in pen and paper mode.

Today, on May 7 between 2 and 5:20 pm, the NEET UG test is expected to be conducted. Candidates must attempt 180 questions for a total of 720 points.

Candidates can visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in to download NEET UG admit card 2023.

NEET UG 2023 admit card: Steps to download

Visit the official website of NEET, neet.nta.nic.in.

Go to the exam admit card link under the candidates' activity tab.

Log in with the required details

Download the exam admit card and take a printout for future reference.

NEET UG 2023 Exam Day guidelines: