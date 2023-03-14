Search icon
NTA NEET UG 2023 applications: Check list of medical courses to pursue after 12th without medical entrance exam

Check here a list of medical courses to pursue after 12th with out NEET UG.

NTA NEET UG 2023 applications: Check list of medical courses to pursue after 12th without medical entrance exam
List of medical courses without NEET UG after 12th| Photo: PTI

Registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 has begun at the official website of NTA-- neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who want to appear for the NEET UG 2023 exam can now submit their online applications. Aspirants must note that the last date to apply for the medical entrance exam is April 6. 

While many want to pursue medical courses like MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing through NEET, there are many who don't want to appear for NEET but want to pursue medical courses in graduation. Here is a list of top medical courses that candidates can apply for without appearing for the NEET UG exam. 

Read: NTA NEET UG 2023: Check last date, exam schedule and how to apply at Common Service Centres

List of medical courses after 12h without NEET UG:

  • Bachelor's in Anesthesiology & Intensive Care Technology
  • Bachelor's in Audiometric Technology
  • BSc Dialysis Technologies
  • BSc Emergency & Critical Care Technologies
  • BSc Endoscopy & Gastrointestinal Imaging Technologies
  • BSc in Medical Imaging Technology
  • BSc Blood Banking Technology
  • BSc Blood Transfusion Technology
  • BSc Cardiac Technology
  • BSc Cardiovascular Technologies
  • BSc Medical Laboratory Technology
  • BSc in Orthopaedic Technology
  • BSc Paramedical Technology
  • BSc Perfusion Technology
  • BSc Radiology & Imaging Technology
  • BSc Nuclear Medicine & Radiotherapy Technologies
  • BSc Operation Theatre & Anaesthesia Technologies
  • Bachelor's in Optometry and Ophthalmic Technologies
  • BSc Radiology Technology
  • BSc Respiratory Care Technology

Courses after 12th in Biology subject

  • Nutrition
  • Dietetics
  • Food Science or Food Technology
  • Nursing
  • Pharmacy
  • Life Science
  • Clinical Research
  • Agriculture
  • Paramedical
  • Psychology
