NTA NEET UG 2023 applications: Check list of medical courses to pursue after 12th without medical entrance exam

Registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 has begun at the official website of NTA-- neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who want to appear for the NEET UG 2023 exam can now submit their online applications. Aspirants must note that the last date to apply for the medical entrance exam is April 6.

While many want to pursue medical courses like MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing through NEET, there are many who don't want to appear for NEET but want to pursue medical courses in graduation. Here is a list of top medical courses that candidates can apply for without appearing for the NEET UG exam.

List of medical courses after 12h without NEET UG:

Bachelor's in Anesthesiology & Intensive Care Technology

Bachelor's in Audiometric Technology

BSc Dialysis Technologies

BSc Emergency & Critical Care Technologies

BSc Endoscopy & Gastrointestinal Imaging Technologies

BSc in Medical Imaging Technology

BSc Blood Banking Technology

BSc Blood Transfusion Technology

BSc Cardiac Technology

BSc Cardiovascular Technologies

BSc Medical Laboratory Technology

BSc in Orthopaedic Technology

BSc Paramedical Technology

BSc Perfusion Technology

BSc Radiology & Imaging Technology

BSc Nuclear Medicine & Radiotherapy Technologies

BSc Operation Theatre & Anaesthesia Technologies

Bachelor's in Optometry and Ophthalmic Technologies

BSc Radiology Technology

BSc Respiratory Care Technology

