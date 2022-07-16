Search icon
NTA NEET UG 2022 tomorrow: Doing last minute preparations? Here are some tips

NTA NEET UG 2022 tomorrow: Aspirants can also follow these simple NEET UG preparation tips.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 05:10 PM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) exam tomorrow (July 17). The NEET UG 2022 Exam will be held in 497 Indian cities and 14 cities outside India. The National Testing Agency, NTA is going to conduct the exams for admissions to undergraduate medical and dental colleges in India.

The NTA NEET UG exam will be held in pen and paper mode in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

NEET UG aspirants can follow these useful NEET UG preparation tips: 

Syllabus: Medical aspirants must know the topic should once again go through the syllabus and must check if they have covered each section of the subjects. 

Marking Scheme: Aspirants should strategies their last-minute prep by going through the marking scheme. and should remember, for every correct answer in NEET UG 2022 candidates will get four marks and, for a wrong answer, candidates will get three marks. Unanswered questions will have zero marks.

Paper Pattern: Go through the paper pattern once- The NEET UG 2022 exam will comprise four subjects; Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology. 50 questions in each subject will be divided into two sections (A and B). The duration of the examination will be 200 minutes (03 hours 20 minutes).

Mock tests: Last-minute preparation can be tiring. aspirants should only be solving the previous year's question papers which will boost their confidence. Solving mock tests will also improve time management abilities.

Focus on your strength: Aspirants should now focus on their strengths rather than starting any new topic from the syllabus.

NEET UG 2022 admit card: Also don't forget to download the NEET UG 2022 hall ticket:

  • Log on to the official website — neet.nta.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on, ADMIT CARD NEET (UG) -2022″ 
  • Enter your credentials and click on login
  • Your NEET (UG) 2022 admit cards will be displayed
  • Download it and take the print out of the same.
