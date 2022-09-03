NTA NEET UG 2022 result to be declared on September 7 at neet.nta.nic.in, Know how to check scorecard

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to declare the result for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 soon. As per reports, NEET UG 2022 result to be released by September 7. Once declared, NTA NEET UG 2022 result will be available on the official website, at neet.nta.nic.in. NTA has released NEET UG 2022 answer key and OMR sheets at neet.nta.nic.in.

The candidates, who have objections with the Answer Key and/or Recorded Responses, may challenge till September 2, 2022. The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking/ Paytm upto September 2, 2022. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other mode.

NEET ranks are used by central and state bodies to hole 15 per cent of all India quota and 85 per cent of state quota counselling. In the case of MBBS, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) hosts AIQ NEET counselling on mcc.nic.in.

NTA NEET UG 2022 result: Steps to check

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the ‘NEET UG 2022 result’ link available on the homepage

On the new page, enter your credentials and submit information

Check your NEET UG 2022 result on the screen.

General Category students need a minimum of 50 percent marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology to qualify for the NEET UG 2022 admissions.