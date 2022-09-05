Search icon
NTA NEET UG 2022 result to be declared in THIS week at neet.nta.nic.in, Know when, how to check scores

Once declared, NTA NEET UG 2022 result will be available on the official website, at neet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 06:55 AM IST

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the result for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 this week. As per reports, NEET UG 2022 result to be released by September 7. Once declared, NTA NEET UG 2022 result will be available on the official website, at neet.nta.nic.in. NTA has released NEET UG 2022 answer key and OMR sheets at neet.nta.nic.in. 

The candidates, who have objections with the Answer Key and/or Recorded Responses, may challenge till September 2, 2022. The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking/ Paytm upto September 2, 2022. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other mode. 

NEET ranks are used by central and state bodies to hole 15 percent of all India quota and 85 percent of state quota counselling. In the case of MBBS, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) hosts AIQ NEET counselling on mcc.nic.in. 

NTA NEET UG 2022 result: Steps to check

  • Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the ‘NEET UG 2022 result’ link available on the homepage 
  • On the new page, enter your credentials and submit information
  • Check your NEET UG 2022 result on the screen.

General Category students need a minimum of 50 percent marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology to qualify for the NEET UG 2022 admissions.

