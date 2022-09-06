NTA NEET UG 2022 Result expected TOMORROW at neet.nta.nic.in, know steps to check scores

File Photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate, NEET UG 2022 Result this week. As per reports, NEET UG 2022 Result is expected to release by September 7, 2022 (tomorrow). Once released, candidates will be able to check their NTA NEET UG 2022 Result on the official website - www.neet.nta.nic.in.

NTA NEET UG 2022 was conducted on July 17, 2022, this year for over 18 lakh students. This was the first time that the number of registrations for the NEET medical entrance exam surpassed 18 lakh, a considerable increase of over 2.5 lakh from 2021. Last week, NTA also released NEET UG 2022 Answer Key and OMR Sheets at www.neet.nta.nic.in.

READ | CUET UG Answer Key 2022 expected TODAY at cuet.samarth.ac.in, check steps to download, other details

Apart from the results, NTA would also be releasing the NEET Merit list. In 2021, 3 students topped the medical entrance examination with 720 on 720 marks.

NTA NEET UG 2022 Result: Steps to check scores

Step 1: Visit the official website www.neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the "NEET UG 2022 result" link available on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new page, enter your credentials and submit information

READ | Ramdev Jayanti 2022: History, significance, celebrations of birth anniversary of Baba Ramdev

Step 4: Check your NEET UG 2022 Result on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future use.

General Category students need a minimum of 50 percent marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology to qualify for the NEET UG 2022 admissions.

NEET ranks are used by central and state bodies to hole 15 percent of all India quota and 85 percent of state quota counselling. In the case of MBBS, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) hosts AIQ NEET counselling on www.mcc.nic.in.