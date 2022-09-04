NTA NEET UG 2022 Re-exam TODAY, check important exam guidelines, dress code

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2022 re-exam today Sunday (September 4).

NTA NEET UG 2022 Re-exam is for candidates of Kollam who were asked to remove the innerwear as part of NTA’s frisking process and for some affected candidates of two centres in Rajasthan, two in Madhya Pradesh and one in Uttar Pradesh.

Here are guidelines to follow for candidates who are appearing for the exam:

NTA NEET UG 2022: Guidelines to follow

Aspirants are required to submit a self-declaration form along with the NEET UG 2022 admit card indicating their health status.

Aspirants are required to paste a coloured postcard size photograph, or a 4-inch x 6-inch photograph, on the NEET admit card.

Candidates are required to submit the NEET UG admit cards along with the NEET OMR sheets,

NTA NEET UG Re-exam 2022: Dress Code