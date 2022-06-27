NTA NEET UG 2022: NSUI writes to Education Minister regarding exam, makes this demand

File Photo

National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) President Neeraj Kundan has urged the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022. This comes at the time when the NEET UG 2022 admit card is expected to be released soon. On the other hand, many MBBS aspirants continue to urge for a delay in the date of the All-India exam, which is scheduled for July 17.

In his letter to the Education Minister, Kundan asked for NEET UG 2022 to be deferred by 45 days, so that the students are “both mentally and psychologically fit to appear for the examination.” The student leader also mentioned five reasons behind the demand for deferment.

NSUI National President @Neerajkundan ji wrote a letter to Education minister Shri @dpradhanbjp ji regarding NEET UG Postponement. All centralised exam at the same time with no gap is injustice with students. @DG_NTA should consider students' request.#JUSTICEforNEETUG pic.twitter.com/1vBe5kDkXM — NSUI (@nsui) June 27, 2022

Meanwhile, calls for postponement have been loud online with trending hashtags like ‘PostponeNEETUG', ‘JusticeforNEETUG’ and “ExtendNEETUG”. An online petition has also recently been initiated by some aspirants, which received over 24,000 signatures.

“How are we to revise such a vast syllabus in just 3 months? Moreover, other important exams like the Board Exams, CUCET, JEE Mains are also scheduled around the same time. Imagine the trauma and pressure we students are having to go through with all these significant exams scheduled one after the other. Is this a fair decision?" the petition was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The first CUET-UG ever is scheduled to take place between July 15 and August 10, NTA revealed recently. NEET 2021 was initially slated for August 1, 2021, but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic to September 12.

Earlier in June, the National Testing Agency (NTA), the body that conducts the NEET UG entrance exam, had received requests for postponement, while replying to a recent RTI. Letters have also been written not just by aspirants by a parents association as well.