NTA NEET UG 2022: Latest updates on official notification, registration, changes that students must know

While there has been no official announcement on the notification, the official NTA website was recently updated as per a latest report.

With lakhs of aspirants eagerly awaiting details for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the official notification soon. Various reports in media have stated that the NEET UG 2022 registration will begin on April 2 with the examination to be conducted around mid-July with tentative date of 17.

While there has been no official confirmation by the NTA or announcement on the date of notification details, the official website neet.nta.nic.in was recently updated. Reports suggest this indicated that the official window for registering for NEET UG 2022 entrance exam is expected to begin with the release of notification by NTA soon. Some reports suggest that the official notification could be out on the official NTA websites nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in as soon as today or tomorrow. However, one report claims that the NEET UG 2022 notification may have been delayed.

The entrance exam is conducted as the first step for candidates, before counselling, to get admission to MBBS and BDS courses across India. In one of the latest major updates about the NEET 2022 exam, the NTA and the National Medical Commission (NMC) have lifted the upper-age limit eligibility criteria for the NEET UG 2022. With the relaxation, thousands more are expected to appear for the prestigious entrance exam.

Furthermore, reports also suggest that the NEET UG 2022 registration window will remain open till an early May date, with the correction window expected to open around middle of May. It should be noted that no official update regarding the NEET UG 2022 entrance exam schedule has been made by either the Ministry of Education or the NTA.

The NEET-UG 2022 exam will be conducted in offline centre-based mode. It will be conducted in the following 13 languages similar to the NEET (UG) 2021: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The Test pattern of NEET (UG) entrance exam comprises of 2 Sections for each subject. Section A of 35 questions and Section B of 15 questions, out of these 15 questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 questions.