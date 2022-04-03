NTA NEET UG 2022: Latest updates on official notification, registration, changes that students must know

Headlines

Apple AirTag 2 not launching with Apple iPhone 15, to hit mass production in 2024

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Haryana violence: How fake social media posts, misinformation played role in Gurugram, Nuh clashes

India Couture Week 2023: Shraddha Kapoor stuns in silver ensembles for Rahul Mishra

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 date, time: Know when, where to check result online

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan Becomes First Finalist After Beating Pooja Bhatt

10 Predators that eat snakes

Classic Bollywood songs that were recreated on screen

Indian billionaires who are dropouts

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

OMG 2 Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Fights For His Son; Akshay Kumar Turns Lord Shiva's Messenger

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan Becomes First Finalist After Beating Pooja Bhatt

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Main Nikla Gaddi Leke: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel rekindle romance in Gadar 2 song, fans call it ‘pure nostalgia’

HomeEducation

Education

NTA NEET UG 2022: Latest updates on official notification, registration, changes that students must know

While there has been no official announcement on the notification, the official NTA website was recently updated as per a latest report.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 03, 2022, 08:25 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

With lakhs of aspirants eagerly awaiting details for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the official notification soon. Various reports in media have stated that the NEET UG 2022 registration will begin on April 2 with the examination to be conducted around mid-July with tentative date of 17. 

While there has been no official confirmation by the NTA or announcement on the date of notification details, the official website neet.nta.nic.in was recently updated. Reports suggest this indicated that the official window for registering for NEET UG 2022 entrance exam is expected to begin with the release of notification by NTA soon. Some reports suggest that the official notification could be out on the official NTA websites nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in as soon as today or tomorrow. However, one report claims that the NEET UG 2022 notification may have been delayed.

The entrance exam is conducted as the first step for candidates, before counselling, to get admission to MBBS and BDS courses across India. In one of the latest major updates about the NEET 2022 exam, the NTA and the National Medical Commission (NMC) have lifted the upper-age limit eligibility criteria for the NEET UG 2022. With the relaxation, thousands more are expected to appear for the prestigious entrance exam.

Furthermore, reports also suggest that the NEET UG 2022 registration window will remain open till an early May date, with the correction window expected to open around middle of May. It should be noted that no official update regarding the NEET UG 2022 entrance exam schedule has been made by either the Ministry of Education or the NTA.

The NEET-UG 2022 exam will be conducted in offline centre-based mode. It will be conducted in the following 13 languages similar to the NEET (UG) 2021: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

READ | Supreme Court directs new mop-up round of counselling for NEET PG 2021-22

The Test pattern of NEET (UG) entrance exam comprises of 2 Sections for each subject. Section A of 35 questions and Section B of 15 questions, out of these 15 questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 questions.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Haryana violence: Fresh violence erupts in Gurugram, other regions, shops set ablaze by mobs in Sector 66

Krafton to introduce Indian faction in 'Road To Valor: Empires'

Railway cop shooting spree: Officials say motive unclear, read details of FIR against RPF constable Chetan Singh

Isha Ambani led Reliance Retail valued at Rs 9,26,055 crore, leaves Mukesh Ambani’s other key firms behind

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE