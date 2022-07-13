NTA NEET UG 2022 latest update: Fresh plea filed in Delhi HC to postpone exams

File Photo

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 will be held on July 17, 2022. The Admit Cards for NEET UG 2022 were released yesterday on the official website. Amid this, a plea has now been filed in the Delhi High Court (HC) seeking the postponement of the NEET UG 2022 exam.

According to a Live Law report, the plea filed in Delhi High Court, in addition to postponement, also seeks an extra attempt at NEET UG 2022 exam. The details of the petition are not our yet, but the matter might get mentioned for an urgent listing today.

READ | TS POLYCET 2022 Result declared at polycetts.nic.in, check direct link

Students, for a long time, have been demanding the postponement of NEET UG 2022 which is supposed to be held on July 17, 2022. The National Testing Agency (NTA) also recently released the NEET UG Admit Cards. However, hashtags calling on PM Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to postpone NEET UG 2022 date have been a constant on social media. #NEETUG2022Postponement and #PostponeNEETUG2022 have trended on Twitter on many occasions.

Just recently, the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said at an event that NEET UG 2022 was not likely to be postponed.

With a new plea being filed in the Delhi HC today, updates about the NEET UG 2022 postponement plea are awaited.

READ | AP EAMCET 2022 Agriculture, Pharmacy Answer Key released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, check direct link

Meanwhile, here are the steps to download NEET UG Admit Cards 2022