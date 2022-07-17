Search icon
NTA NEET UG 2022 exam today: Check important instructions, reporting time and more

NEET UG 2022 paper will comprise 200 questions and will be conducted for a duration of 200 minutes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 06:05 AM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) exam on Sunday, July 17.

Over 18 lakh students have registered for the undergraduate medical, dental entrance examination.

Check important instructions on what to carry, reporting time and more:

- Exam would be conducted from 2:00 pm to 5:20 pm across the 3500+ examination centres in the country and aboard

- NEET 2022 is a pen and paper test, candidates are required to carry the pen to mark the OMR sheet

- Reporting time is printed on the NEET 2022 admit cards – all students are advised to report an hour before the exam begins

- The examination will be held at different centers located in around 497 cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India.

- Candidates must bring the NEET UG 2022 Admit Card along with a passport-sized photograph (same as uploaded on the application form pasted on it) for pasting on the specific space in the attendance sheet at Centre during NEET (UG) – 2022 Examination.

- Items allowed inside exam hall: A transparent water bottle, an additional photograph same as uploaded on the application form, hand sanitizer, admit card with self-declaration.

NEET UG exam 2022

The undergraduate medical entrance test will comprise four subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology.

The NEET UG paper will comprise 200 questions and will be conducted for a duration of 200 minutes.

The NTA NEET exam will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

