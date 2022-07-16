NTA NEET UG 2022 entrance exam tomorrow: What's allowed, what's not, banned items, admit card - Latest updates

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2022 Exam is scheduled to take place on July 17, 2022. The NEET UG 2022 Exam will be held in 497 Indian cities and 14 cities outside India. The National Testing Agency, NTA is going to conduct the exams for admissions to undergraduate medical and dental colleges in India.
Before the exam tomorrow, NTA has issued a set of guidelines about what's allowed, and what's not allowed during the NEET UG 2022 Exam. The notice was issued on the official website - www.neet.nta.nic.in.
READ | NTA NEET UG 2022 entrance exam: Dress code, banned items, admit card - Latest updates
NTA also recently issued the NEET UG 2022 Admit Cards. If you have still not downloaded the NEET UG 2022 Admit Card, we suggest you do it as early as possible.
NTA NEET UG 2022 Entrance Exam: What's allowed
NTA NEET UG 2022 Entrance Exam: What's not allowed
READ | NTA NEET UG 2022 entrance exam: Date, reporting time, dos and don'ts - Latest updates
NTA NEET UG 2022 Entrance Exam: Date and time
Date: July 17, 2022
Time: From 2:00 pm to 5:20 pm (Entry will be closed at 1:30)