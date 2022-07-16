Search icon
NTA NEET UG 2022 entrance exam tomorrow: What's allowed, what's not, banned items, admit card - Latest updates

Before the exam tomorrow, NTA has issued a set of guidelines about what's allowed, and what's not allowed during the NEET UG 2022 Exam.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 03:06 PM IST

File Photo

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2022 Exam is scheduled to take place on July 17, 2022. The NEET UG 2022 Exam will be held in 497 Indian cities and 14 cities outside India. The National Testing Agency, NTA is going to conduct the exams for admissions to undergraduate medical and dental colleges in India.

Before the exam tomorrow, NTA has issued a set of guidelines about what's allowed, and what's not allowed during the NEET UG 2022 Exam. The notice was issued on the official website - www.neet.nta.nic.in. 

NTA also recently issued the NEET UG 2022 Admit Cards. If you have still not downloaded the NEET UG 2022 Admit Card, we suggest you do it as early as possible.

NTA NEET UG 2022 Entrance Exam: What's allowed 

  • Candidates are allowed to carry 1 water bottle (transparent).
  • 50 ml bottle of a hand sanitiser 
  • Candidates should also carry a passport-size photo to put on the attendance sheet. Paste one additional photo on your NEET UG 2022 Admit Card as well. 
  • Students must use only a blue or black ballpoint pen to write the paper. 
  • It is mandatory to carry your NEET UG 2022 Admit Card in addition to the self-declaration and undertaking form.

NTA NEET UG 2022 Entrance Exam: What's not allowed 

  • Students are not allowed to wear sunglasses, watches, caps, etc.
  • Students must also not carry their mobile phones or Bluetooth with them. 
  • Any printed material except for Admit Card is not allowed.
  • No eatables are allowed in the exam hall.
  • Candidates are advised against wearing heavy ornaments, jewelry, and expensive items to the exam hall. 

NTA NEET UG 2022 Entrance Exam: Date and time 

Date: July 17, 2022 

Time: From 2:00 pm to 5:20 pm (Entry will be closed at 1:30)

