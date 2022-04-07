NTA NEET UG 2022 entrance exam: Registration begins at neet.nta.nic.in - Check important details

NTA NEET UG 2022 entrance exam: National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 exam on July 17. NTA has released the official notification for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 on its official websites. The registration for NEET-UG 2022 begins today (April 6) and the deadline for online submission of the application form is May 6 with the examination to be conducted on July 17.

The entrance exam is conducted as the first step for candidates, before counselling, to get admission to MBBS and BDS courses across India. In one of the latest major updates about the NEET 2022 exam, the NTA and the National Medical Commission (NMC) have lifted the upper-age limit eligibility criteria for the NEET UG 2022.

NEET UG 2022: Important details

As per the official NTA notification, the entrance test shall comprise 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with four options with a single correct answer from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany & Zoology). 50 questions in each subject will be divided into two sections (A and B). The duration of the Examination will be 200 minutes (03 hours 20 minutes) from 02:00 PM to 05:20 PM (IST) on the exam date.

A total of approximately 543 cities in India and 14 Cities Outside India (Annexure-I) have been added for NEET (UG) – 2022, the notification said.

NEET (UG) – 2022 will be conducted in 13 languages - English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

NEET UG exam is conducted for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, Veterinary, BSc Nursing and Life Science courses. The mode of the NEET-UG exam is offline centre-based.

The Test pattern of NEET (UG)-2021, comprises two Sections. Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 Questions and Section B will have 15 questions, out of these 15 Questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 Questions