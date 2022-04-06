Headlines

NTA NEET UG 2022 entrance exam notification RELEASED: Registration begins, check important details

The registration for NEET UG 2022 begins today (April 6). The examination will be conducted on July 17.

The wait is over for lakhs of aspirants after the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the official notification for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 on its official websites. The registration for NEET UG 2022 begins today (April 6) and the deadline for online submission of application form is May 6 with the examination to be conducted on July 17.

The entrance exam is conducted as the first step for candidates, before counselling, to get admission to MBBS and BDS courses across India. In one of the latest major updates about the NEET 2022 exam, the NTA and the National Medical Commission (NMC) have lifted the upper-age limit eligibility criteria for the NEET UG 2022.

Important details about NEET UG 2022

As per the official NTA notification, the entrance test shall comprise 200 multiple choice questions (MCQs) with four options with a single correct answer from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany & Zoology). 50 questions in each subject will be divided into two Sections (A and B). The duration of the Examination will be 200 minutes (03 hours 20 minutes) from 02:00 PM to 05:20 PM (IST) on the exam date.

A total of approximately 543 cities in India and 14 Cities Outside India (Annexure-I) have been added for NEET (UG) – 2022, the notification said.

NEET (UG) – 2022 will be conducted in 13 languages - English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Important instructions for candidated

Candidates can apply for NEET UG 2022 through the ‘Online’ mode only through the website neet.nta.nic.in. Submission of the Online Application Form may be done by accessing the NTA website. The application form will not be accepted in any other mode. Each candidate can only submit one application.

“Candidates must strictly follow the instructions given in the Information Bulletin and on the NTA website. Candidates not complying with the instructions shall be summarily disqualified,” says the notification.

Candidates need to ensure that the e-mail address and mobile number they provide in the online application form belongs to them or parents/guardians only, as all information/communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail or SMS on the registered email id and mobile number only.

