NTA NEET UG 2022 entrance exam: MBBS aspirants intensify call for postponement

With less than a month to go for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate 2022 (NEET UG), the crucial entrance exam for MBBS admissions, demands from postponement have intensified. Thousands of aspirants have been urging for delay in the conduct of the NEET UG 2022 exam, which is scheduled for July 17.

Among the reasons given by those calling for the exam to be postponed, a supposed clash of dates is reportedly piling on the stress for students. The date of NEET UG 2022 is “"too close" to other competitive exams which has resulted in lack of adequate time for preparation, aspirants say.

Hashtags like ‘PostponeNEETUG' and ‘JusticeforNEETUG’ have been constantly trending on the social media platform Twitter. The calls have increased over the past few days. An online petition has also been initiated by aspirants, which has received over 24,000 signatures.

The petition argues that the NEET UG 2021 counseling process concluded in March. The date of July 17 for NEET UG 2022 entrance exam comes too soon, they say. The first CUET-UG ever will take place between July 15 and August 10, NTA revealed recently.

“How are we to revise such a vast syllabus in just 3 months? Moreover, other important exams like the Board Exams, CUCET, JEE Mains are also scheduled around the same time. Imagine the trauma and pressure we students are having to go through with all these significant exams scheduled one after the other. Is this a fair decision?" the petition was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

NEET 2021 was initially slated for August 1, 2021, but was delayed due to the pandemic, to be conducted on September 12.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA), the body that conducts the NEET UG entrance exam, recently said that it had received requests for postponement, while replying to a recent RTI.

On the other hand, the NTA could soon release the admit cards for NEET UG 2022 exam, which will be available for download on the neet.nta.nic.in once out.

(With inputs from agencies)