NTA NEET UG 2022 entrance exam: Date, reporting time, dos and don'ts - Latest updates

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 examination is all set to be held on July 17, 2022. The exam will be held in 497 Indian cities and 14 cities outside India. NTA is going to conduct the exams for admissions to undergraduate medical and dental colleges in India.

NTA also recently released the NEET 2022 Admit Cards on www.neet.nta.nic.in. If you have still not downloaded the NEET 2022 Admit Card, we suggest you do it as early as possible.

NTA NEET 2022 Entrance Exam: Date and time

Date: July 17, 2022

Time: From 2:00 pm to 5:20 pm (Entry will be closed at 1:30)

Reporting time: Students are advised to reach the exam centre one hour before the exam. The timings are also mentioned on the NEET 2022 Admit Card.

NTA NEET 2022 Entrance Exam: Do's and don'ts

Candidates can don casual and weather-appropriate clothes

Candidates are permitted to wear sandals and open slippers with a little heel.

Candidates are allowed to wear customary or culturally appropriate clothing/dress. These students, however, will have to reach the exam centre 2 hours before the reporting time for proper frisking.

Candidates are allowed to wear accessories or objects of faith but are required to reach the exam centre 2 hours before reporting.

Students are not allowed to wear light-coloured clothes with full sleeves. Candidates are not permitted to wear shoes.

Wearing jewellery (except as per faith) is not permitted.

Students are not allowed to wear sunglasses, watches, caps, etc.

NTA can ask the students to remove the shoes outside the exam centre in compliance with the dress code.