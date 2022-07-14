NTA NEET UG 2022 entrance exam: Dress code, banned items, admit card - Latest updates

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 examination is all set to be held on July 17, 2022. NTA is going to conduct the exams for admissions to undergraduate medical and dental colleges in India. The exam will be held in 497 Indian cities and 14 cities outside India.
READ | NEET PG 2022 result for AIQ seats declared: See direct link, official notice, how to check
Before the exam on July 17, 2022, candidates need to know what the NEET UG 2022 dress code is for female and male students. The dress code provided is via the official notification. It is also important to note that students will be thoroughly checked at the exam centre. As for female students, they will be checked inside enclosures only by female staff.
NEET UG 2022 Dress Code for male and female
READ | Schools closed as heavy rains continue to lash parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana
NTA can ask the students to remove the shoes outside the exam centre in compliance with the dress code. The Admit Cards for NEET UG 2022 was released on July 12, 2022, on the official website.