NTA NEET UG 2022 entrance exam: Dress code, banned items, admit card - Latest updates

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 examination is all set to be held on July 17, 2022. NTA is going to conduct the exams for admissions to undergraduate medical and dental colleges in India. The exam will be held in 497 Indian cities and 14 cities outside India.

Before the exam on July 17, 2022, candidates need to know what the NEET UG 2022 dress code is for female and male students. The dress code provided is via the official notification. It is also important to note that students will be thoroughly checked at the exam centre. As for female students, they will be checked inside enclosures only by female staff.

NEET UG 2022 Dress Code for male and female

Candidates can don casual and weather-appropriate clothes

Candidates are permitted to wear sandals and open slippers with a little heel.

Candidates are allowed to wear customary or culturally appropriate clothing/dress. These students, however, will have to reach the exam centre 2 hours before the reporting time for proper frisking.

Candidates are allowed to wear accessories or objects of faith but are required to reach the exam centre 2 hours before reporting.

Students are not allowed to wear light-coloured clothes with full sleeves.

Candidates are not permitted to wear shoes.

Wearing jewellery (except as per faith) is not permitted.

Students are not allowed to wear sunglasses, watches, caps, etc.

NTA can ask the students to remove the shoes outside the exam centre in compliance with the dress code. The Admit Cards for NEET UG 2022 was released on July 12, 2022, on the official website.