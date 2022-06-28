NEET UG 2022: Education Minister asked about students' demand for postponement, says this

File Photo

Amid calls for postponements of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently addressed the calls while speaking at an education conference on Tuesday.

The Union Minister was atteding the India Today Education Conclave 2022 where he was engaged in a one-on-one interaction.

Minister Pradhan was asked about the demands from many students to delay the conduct of the crucial examination, which gives admission to MBBS and other medical courses in India. Pradhan was asked about the calls for postponement of NEET UG 2022 to September and if there was any possibility of delay.

"Students are always anxious," the Education Minsiter said at the event, going on to directly address educationists in attendance.

"They [educationists] face this problem every month. Every month there is an evaluation. Every month there is an examination. Students come to them (teachers), saying -- Ma'am, this is not done, I've not prepared -- please extend. They are facing this every month, I'm facing it annually."

"I think majority of the students are prepared to face the examination, already they have appeared," he said.

The recent words of the Education Minister suggest that there are no considerations of postponement of NEET UG 2022 ongoing. Any change in the date of the entrance exam looks unlikely at the moment.

