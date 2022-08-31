NTA NEET UG 2022 Answer Key to release TODAY at neet.nta.nic.in, know time, objection process, other details

File Photo

After a day's delay, the National Testing Agency, NTA is all set to release the NEET Answer Key 2022 today - August 31, 2022. The answer key, response sheets, and question papers for the NEET UG 2022 Exam are likely to release today on the official website - www.neet.nta.nic.in, as per the NTA's official notice.

The NEET 2022 Answer Key was supposed to release yesterday August 31, 2022, however, NTA, releasing a statement, informed about the delay. The statement read, "Uploading the data of 18 lakh candidates will take some more time. Hence, display of OMR Answer Sheet, Recorded Responses, and Provisional Answer Key will become available only by 12:15 pm today."

NTA NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Date and Time

NTA NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Date: August 31, 2022

NTA NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Time: 12:15 pm

NTA, in its notice, said that the NEET UG 2022 answer key, response sheets, and scanned images of the OMR sheets would be made available today - August 31, 2022. The notice also clarified that the scanned images of the OMR sheets will be sent to the students on their registered email ID.

It is important to note that these will be provisional answer keys and candidates will be able to raise objections to the answer keys and the questions.

According to the official information bulletin issued by NTA for the NEET UG 2022 Exam, "Candidates will be given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per answer challenged, within a specified period as indicated in the Public Notice."

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 was conducted by NTA on July 17, 2022, in 497 cities in India and 14 cities outside of India.