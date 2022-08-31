Search icon
NTA NEET UG 2022 Answer Key to release SOON: check details

These answer keys will be considered provisional, and applicants may object to the answer keys and questions by paying a non-refundable fee.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 11:45 AM IST

NEET UG 2022: National Testing Agency, NTA will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 answer key today and NEET results will be out on September 7. 
 
On the official website https://neet.nta.nic.in/ , the official answer key would be made available. The NTA will also make available the NEET OMR sheets of candidates who took the NEET UG 2022 exam along with the answer key. Candidates will be able to compute their NEET scores prior to the official release of the NEET 2022 results.
 
NTA NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Date and Time:
 
NTA NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Date: August 31, 2022 
NTA NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Time: 12:15 pm 
 
NEET answer key 2022: Follow these instructions to raise your objections:
 
After the NEET answer key is released, a link to challenge answer keys will be activated on https://neet.nta.nic.in/ . Candidates can use it to raise objections by paying a fee for each question. NEET Answer Key 2022 objection window will open along with the release of the answer key. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key and response sheet.
 
Note: These will be provisional answer keys and candidates will be able to raise objections to the answer keys and the questions.
