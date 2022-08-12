Search icon
NTA NEET UG 2022: Answer key expected to be released by August 14 at neet.nta.nic.in

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 07:10 PM IST

File photo

NTA NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the answer key for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 anytime soon. As per reports, NEET UG 2022 answer keys are likely to be released by August 18. However, NTA has not announced any official date for the declaration of the answer key yet. NEET UG 2022 answer key and OMR sheets will be available at neet.nta.nic.in. 

NEET Result 2022 is expected to be declared in the third week of August. NTA will also release the OMR sheet of candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2022 exam.

The NEET UG 2022 exam was conducted on July 17. A total of 18.72 lakh candidates registered for the NEET UG exam, out of which 95 percent candidates appeared for the exam.

Once the NEET answer key is released, candidates will be able to challenge the responses by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 for each objection.

NEET ranks are used by central and state bodies to hole 15 per cent of all India quota and 85 per cent of state quota counselling. In the case of MBBS, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) hosts AIQ NEET counselling on mcc.nic.in. 

NTA NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Steps to check

  • Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the ‘NEET UG 2022 Answer Key’ link available on the homepage 
  • On the new page, enter your credentials and submit information
  • Check your NEET UG 2022 Answer Key on the screen.

General Category students need a minimum of 50 percent marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology to qualify for the NEET UG 2022 admissions.

