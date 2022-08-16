NTA NEET UG 2022 Answer Key, Result Date: Latest updates students should know

File Photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NTA NEET UG 2022 Result this month. Over 18 lakh students appeared in the exams this year and currently waiting for NTA to release the NTA NEET UG 2022 Answer Key on the official website - www.neet.nta.nic.in.

Sources have said that the NTA NEET UG 2022 Answer Key is likely to release this week itself between August 17 and 18, 2022 (Wednesday-Thursday), according to reports in Times Now. NTA is yet to confirm an official date for the same.

NTA NEET UG 2022 Official Website Link For Updates

After the NTA NEET UG 2022 Answer Key is released, NTA will also release the NTA NEET UG 2022 Result in August (this month). The result date is also not confirmed by NTA as yet. More details are expected to come to light once NTA has released the provisional answer key for candidates.

Students should wait for an official notice from NTA on the official websites - www.neet.nta.nic.in or www.nta.ac.in. For the unversed, NTA NEET 2022 was held on July 17, 2022, across 3,570 centres in 497 cities in India and 14 cities outside India. A total of 18.72 lakh candidates registered for the NEET UG exam, out of which 95 percent candidates appeared for the exam.

NEET ranks are used by central and state bodies to hole 15 percent of all India quota and 85 percent of state quota counselling. In the case of MBBS, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) hosts AIQ NEET Counselling at www.mcc.nic.in.