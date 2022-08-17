Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

NTA NEET UG 2022 Answer Key likely to release TODAY at neet.nta.nic.in, check steps to download

The NTA NEET UG 2022 Result is expected to announce by the end of August as well. The result date is also not confirmed by NTA.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 08:06 AM IST

NTA NEET UG 2022 Answer Key likely to release TODAY at neet.nta.nic.in, check steps to download
File Photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NTA NEET UG 2022 Answer Key today - August 7, 2022, at the official website - www.neet.nta.nic.in. Over 18 lakh students appeared in the exams this year and apart from the Answer Key are also waiting for NTA to release the NTA NEET UG 2022 Result soon. 

According to media reports, NTA NEET UG 2022 Answer Key is likely to release today - August 17, 2022 (Wednesday). NTA is yet to confirm an official date for the same. Along with the NTA NEET UG 2022 Answer Key, NTA will also release the OMR sheets for candidates who appeared in the exams. 

READ | NTA NEET UG 2022 Answer Key, Result Date: Latest updates students should know

NTA NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link 'NEET 2022 Answer Key' on the homepage. 

Step 3: Enter your login details, as required.

Step 4: Your NEET UG answer key will now be displayed on your screen.

The NTA NEET UG 2022 Result is expected to announce by the end of August as well. The result date is also not confirmed by NTA. More details are expected to come to light once NTA has released the provisional answer key for candidates.

READ | NTA NEET Result 2022 Answer Key, Result Date: NTA revises ranking criteria, check details

Students should wait for an official notice from NTA on the official websites - www.neet.nta.nic.in or www.nta.ac.in. For the unversed, NTA NEET 2022 was held on July 17, 2022, across 3,570 centres in 497 cities in India and 14 cities outside India. A total of 18.72 lakh candidates registered for the NEET UG exam, out of which 95 percent candidates appeared for the exam.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist who sang at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
The Hundred: Video of Imran Tahir doing Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siuu' celebration goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.