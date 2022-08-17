NTA NEET UG 2022 Answer Key likely to release TODAY at neet.nta.nic.in, check steps to download

File Photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NTA NEET UG 2022 Answer Key today - August 7, 2022, at the official website - www.neet.nta.nic.in. Over 18 lakh students appeared in the exams this year and apart from the Answer Key are also waiting for NTA to release the NTA NEET UG 2022 Result soon.

According to media reports, NTA NEET UG 2022 Answer Key is likely to release today - August 17, 2022 (Wednesday). NTA is yet to confirm an official date for the same. Along with the NTA NEET UG 2022 Answer Key, NTA will also release the OMR sheets for candidates who appeared in the exams.

NTA NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link 'NEET 2022 Answer Key' on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login details, as required.

Step 4: Your NEET UG answer key will now be displayed on your screen.

The NTA NEET UG 2022 Result is expected to announce by the end of August as well. The result date is also not confirmed by NTA. More details are expected to come to light once NTA has released the provisional answer key for candidates.

Students should wait for an official notice from NTA on the official websites - www.neet.nta.nic.in or www.nta.ac.in. For the unversed, NTA NEET 2022 was held on July 17, 2022, across 3,570 centres in 497 cities in India and 14 cities outside India. A total of 18.72 lakh candidates registered for the NEET UG exam, out of which 95 percent candidates appeared for the exam.