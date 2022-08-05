Search icon
NTA NEET UG 2022 answer key expected soon at neet.nta.nic.in, know how to raise objections

NTA will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 answer key soon on the official website–neet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 06:35 AM IST

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the answer key for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 soon. As per reports, NEET UG 2022 answer keys are likely to be released this week. NEET UG 2022 answer key and OMR sheets will be available at neet.nta.nic.in. 

NEET Result 2022 is expected to be declared in the third week of August. NTA will also release the OMR sheet of candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2022 exam.

Once the NEET answer key is released, candidates will be able to challenge the responses by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 for each objection.

NTA NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Steps to check

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in.
Click on the ‘NEET UG 2022 Answer Key’ link available on the homepage 
On the new page, enter your credentials and submit information
Check your NEET UG 2022 Answer Key on the screen.

General Category students need a minimum of 50 percent marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology to qualify for the NEET UG 2022 admissions.

NEET 2022: AIQ and state counselling

NEET ranks are used by central and state bodies to hole 15 per cent of all India quota and 85 per cent of state quota counselling. In the case of MBBS, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) hosts AIQ NEET counselling on mcc.nic.in. 

