NTA NEET UG 2022 answer key date, time: NEET answer key, OMR sheets, expected TODAY at neet.nta.nic.in

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the answer key for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 soon. As per reports, NEET UG 2022 answer keys are likely to be released today (July 30) 2022. Once released, NTA NEET UG 2022 answer will be available on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Further, the NEET Result 2022 is expected to be declared in the third week of August. NTA will also release the OMR sheet of candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2022 exam.

After releasing provisional NEET answer keys and OMR sheets, candidates will be able to raise objections, if any.

NTA will display the scanned images of OMR Answer Sheets and recorded responses by the machine, of all candidates on the website (neet.nta.nic.in). The exact date of display of scanned images of OMR Answer Sheets shall be communicated after the examination on the NTA website.

Applicants will be given an opportunity to submit representation against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200/- per question challenged.

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: How to check

Visit the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “NEET UG 2022 Answer Key.”

Enter the login credentials and click on submit option.

Your NEET UG 2022 Answer will be displayed on the screen.

NEET UG 2022: Passing marks

To qualify for the NEET UG 2022, a General Category student will have to score a minimum of 50 percent marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. Without passing, they will not be eligible to qualify for admissions.