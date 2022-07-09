NTA NEET UG 2022: Admit Card releasing soon, check latest updates here

File Photo

With lakhs of aspirants on their toes in preparation, the date of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 is drawing ever nearer. The NEET UG Admit Card 2022 will be released soon on the official website as per latest reports.

While there has been no official update on the date of NEET UG Admit Card release, it is expected to be uploaded latest by tomorrow, July 10. The NEET UG entrance exam will be conducted by NTA on July 17.

Once released, the Admit Card will be available for NEET UG 2022 aspirants on the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Check important details about the exam, starting with steps to download the admit card below:

How to download NEET UG 2022 Admit Card:

Log on to official NEET UG website neet.nta.ac.in

Once Admit Card download link will be active, find it in notice section

Go to the link and submit your credentials

Download and save the admit card

Take a print out

