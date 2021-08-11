NTA NEET UG 2021 application correction window OPENS: Know all about exam date, admit card, admission procedure

Aspiring NTA NEET-UG 2021 candidates should note that the correction window for the applications form has been opened today. All the NEET-UG 2021 candidates will be able to make changes in the submitted application form, from today till August 14, 2021, till 2 pm.

To check the latest updates regarding the exam, candidates should check the official NEET website at ntaneet.nic.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the NTA NEET UG 2021 Exam net month, on September 12, 2021.

It is important to note that after August 14, 2 pm, candidates will be given no chances to make changes in the application.

The NEET-UG 2021 Exam will be for three hours, from 2 PM to 5 PM. The announcement of the exam city will be made on August 20, 2021. The admit cards will be made available for download on the NTA website, three days before the exam.

The admissions to all positions of Undergraduate Medical/Dental Courses will be decided based on the NEET-UG 2021 exam.

Check out the seats available under various quotas

All India Quota Seats State Government Quota Seats Central Institutions, Universities State/Management/ NRI Quota Seats - Private Medical/Dental Colleges or Private Universities Central Pool Quota Seats In private unaided/aided, minority/non-minority medical colleges - All seats including NRI Quota and Management Quota AIIMS Institutes across India/JIPMER

In case of doubts, candidates appearing for the NTA NEET 2021 can log in to the official website for the same at nta.nic.in (NTA) and at ntaneet.nic.in (official NEET website).