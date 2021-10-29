Headlines

Jawan box office collection day 2: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is third Hindi film to earn Rs 100 crore in India in two days

Morocco earthquake: Powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Morocco, at least 296 killed

N Chandrababu Naidu, former Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief, arrested by CID

IMD weather update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR on Day 1 of G20 summit, check date-wise forecast here

Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal to have its teaser released on this day: Report

Education

Education

NTA NEET Result 2021: NEET-UG scorecards to be released at neet.nta.nic.in SOON - Direct link

The agency had told in court that the final result was ready to be declared. Therefore, candidates can expect the result soon.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 29, 2021, 01:14 PM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA)'s is likely to release the NEET 2021 results soon on neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET 2021 exam was held on September 12.

After the Supreme Court allowed it to go ahead and announce the NEET 2021 entrance exam result, NTA has still not confirmed the result date. The agency had told in court that the final result was ready to be declared. Therefore, candidates can expect the result soon. Earlier, the NEET 2021 entrance exam result was expected to be released around Diwali.

NTA NEET 2021 result soon: Know how to download scorecard:

Step 1: Visit neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Score Card NEET(UG) 2021” (once the NTA releases the result)

Step 3: A new page will appear

Step 4: Enter the credentials and click on the submit option.

Step 5: Your result will appear.

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

NEET 2021 candidates should keep an eye on the websites neetresults.nic.in, nta.ac.in, and neet.nta.nic.in, as the final answer can now be released anytime.

The preliminary answer key has already been released by the testing agency for NEET 2021 entrance exam. Aspirants were provided with a time window to raise objections to the preliminary answer key.

Here's the direct link.

When the NEET 2021 result is declared, NTA will provide a category-wise merit list of All India Rank (AIR) to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and Ministry of AYUSH. After NEET 2021 Entrance Exam, aspirants will have to undergo NEET counselling to get admissions in medical and dental colleges for MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS and BAMS courses. The NEET 2021 counselling session will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

