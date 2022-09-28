Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

MCC withdraws NEET PG Round 1 Counselling Provisional Result 2022: Here's why

NEET PG Round 1 Counselling Provisional Result 2022 which was declared yesterday hs now been withdrawn.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 05:29 PM IST

MCC withdraws NEET PG Round 1 Counselling Provisional Result 2022: Here's why
NTA NEET PG Counselling Round 1 Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued an official notice saying that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG Round 1 counselling provisional result 2022 which was declared yesterday has been withdrawn because some PG DNB institutes did not complete their address profile on portal. 

Because of this, their seats were not visible when 'State Filter' was applied by the candidates during choice filling.

"Keeping in view the larger public interest, the competent authority has decided to open the Choice Filling again and issue a fresh result for Round-1as per the following schedule. Kindly note that the candidates who are satisfied with their choices exercised earlier need not make any changes and the software will pick earlier locked choices of candidates for seat processing. However, those who want to make changes in their choices can unfreeze their choices after giving ‘Consent’ on the MCC portal," reads the official notification.  

Candidates can also click here to check the complete notice. 

 

Read: NTA NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Provisional Allotment released at mcc.nic.in

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Happy Birthday Sonu Sood: Lesser known facts about the Samrat Prithviraj actor
Monkeypox outbreak: Know what WHO meant by ‘sexual partners’ comment, 5 important points
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Microsoft Surface Duo 3 may feature similar design as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.