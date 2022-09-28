MCC withdraws NEET PG Round 1 Counselling Provisional Result 2022: Here's why

NTA NEET PG Counselling Round 1 Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued an official notice saying that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG Round 1 counselling provisional result 2022 which was declared yesterday has been withdrawn because some PG DNB institutes did not complete their address profile on portal.

Because of this, their seats were not visible when 'State Filter' was applied by the candidates during choice filling.

"Keeping in view the larger public interest, the competent authority has decided to open the Choice Filling again and issue a fresh result for Round-1as per the following schedule. Kindly note that the candidates who are satisfied with their choices exercised earlier need not make any changes and the software will pick earlier locked choices of candidates for seat processing. However, those who want to make changes in their choices can unfreeze their choices after giving ‘Consent’ on the MCC portal," reads the official notification.

Candidates can also click here to check the complete notice.

Read: NTA NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Provisional Allotment released at mcc.nic.in