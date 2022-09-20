NTA NEET PG Counselling 2022 choice filling starts TODAY at mcc.nic.in, check details

File Photo

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate, NEET PG 202 Counselling choice filling process is all set to begin from today - September 20, 2022. The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will allow students to fill in their choices for their courses and college via the official portal. Candidates can register for the NEET PG 202 Counselling via the official website - www.mcc.nic.in. Candidates would require their ID and password to log in.

It is important to note that the candidates will be allowed to fill in their choices by September 25, 2022, up to 11:55 pm. The choice locking will be done between 3 pm to 11:55 pm on September 25, 2022. The NEET PG 2022 Counselling is currently under process and is scheduled to end on September 23, 2022, up to noon.

The NEET PG Counselling will be done in several rounds and candidates will then be allotted seats according to their seat choices and availability.

Candidates will be required to fill in the choices of their course and college while choice filling. Candidates will be allowed to change their choices but after the candidates lock them, they would not be allowed to change their choices.

NEET PG Counselling 1st round seat allotment will be released on September 28, 2022, and the candidates who will be allotted seats under the first round will be eligible for joining and reporting from September 29 to October 4, 2022.