NTA NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 choice filling ends TOMORROW at mcc.nic.in, check direct link

To complete their NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 choice filling process, candidates can visit the official website - www.mcc.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 08:04 AM IST

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 is currently ongoing and the last date for NEET PG 2022 Counselling choice filling is tomorrow - September 25, 2022, according to the official counselling schedule released by MCC. 

To submit their choices, candidates can visit the official website - www.mcc.nic.in. The NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 choice filling process first began on September 20, 2022. 

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Direct Link to Apply 

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1: Steps to fill choices 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'PG Medical COunselling' tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the 'Online Registration' link to sign in. 

Step 4: Log in using your NEET PG Roll number, password, and other credentials.

Step 5: Fill in your choices of subjects and institutions

Step 6: Lock the choices and click on 'Submit'. 

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Important dates to remember

The last date for choice filling is September 25, 2022 

Choice locking for ROund 1 can be done on September 25, 2022, from 3 pm to 11:55 pm.

Processing of seat allotment: September 26 to 27, 2022.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Result: September 28, 2022.

Reporting and joining: September 29, 2022, to October 4, 2022.

It is important to note that the candidates will be allowed to fill in their choices by September 25, 2022, up to 11:55 pm. The choice locking will be done between 3 pm to 11:55 pm on September 25, 2022. NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 seat allotment will be released on September 28, 2022.

