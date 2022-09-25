NTA NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 choice filling ends today at mcc.nic.in, check direct link

File photo

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC to conclude the choice filling window for NEET PG 2022 today (September 25). Candidates can apply online through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in till 11.55pm today. The NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 choice filling process first began on September 20, 2022.

The NEET seat allotment process will be held from tomorrow (September 26 to 27, 2022) and the first seat allotment result will be announced on September 28, 2022. The reporting of joining the institute will be from September 29 to October 4, 2022.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1: Steps to fill choices

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'PG Medical COunselling' tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the 'Online Registration' link to sign in.

Step 4: Log in using your NEET PG Roll number, password, and other credentials.

Step 5: Fill in your choices of subjects and institutions

Step 6: Lock the choices and click on 'Submit'.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Important dates

The last date for choice filling is September 25, 2022

Choice locking for ROund 1 can be done on September 25, 2022, from 3 pm to 11:55 pm.

Processing of seat allotment: September 26 to 27, 2022.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Result: September 28, 2022.

Reporting and joining: September 29, 2022, to October 4, 2022.

It is important to note that the candidates will be allowed to fill in their choices by September 25, 2022, up to 11:55 pm. The choice locking will be done between 3 pm to 11:55 pm on September 25, 2022. NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 seat allotment will be released on September 28, 2022.