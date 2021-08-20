NTA NEET PG 2021: Latest update on registrations student must know - Check here

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-PG) 2021 registration and edit window has been extended till August 25, 2021 by the National Board of Examination (NBE). The registration link was activated on August 16.

An official notice reads, “The Registration Window and the Edit Window for NEET-PG 2021 as opened vide NBEMS notice dated 06.08.2021 stand extended till 25.08.2021 (11:55 PM).” Interested candidates can apply for the post-graduate entrance test through the official website nbe.edu.in.

Steps to apply, edit NEET PG 2021:

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in

Click on NEET PG and then click on New Registration on the homepage

To make corrections, click on Applicant Login

Fill the application form or make corrections

Submit the application fees as applicable to complete the process

NEET-PG 2021 is the eligibility-cum-ranking examination for admission to various MD/ MS/ PG Diploma courses of 2021 admission session.

As per a Times of India report, nearly 16-lakh registrations were recorded for NEET-UG. The number of candidates appearing have also increased in Indian languages too significantly in the last five years.