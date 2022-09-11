NTA NEET UG 2022 Counselling session soon: Check all you need to know here

NTA NEET UG 2022 | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the result for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) on September 7. Registered NEET candidates can download the NEET UG Result 2022 by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

The MCC will release the complete NEET-UG 2022 counselling schedule soon. However, the officials have not released any date/ time in this regard.

The Medical Counselling Committee will conduct the NEET 2022 counselling for 15 per cent of All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges and 100 per cent seats in deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS, AIIMS, JIPMER, and BSc Nursing programmes on the grounds of NEET 2022.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Know more about it

Visit the official website-- mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, Click on the ‘UG Medical Counselling’ section

The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it

Enter the required information and register on the portal

Now login and fill up the application form

Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form

Appear for the NEET 2022 counselling choice filling and locking

Seat allotment result announcement

Report to the allotted Medical/ Dental College

Take a printout of the application form.

Read: MHT CET Result 2022 DECLARED for LLB 5 years at cetcell.mahacet.org: How to check here