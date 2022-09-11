Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

NTA NEET UG 2022 Counselling session soon: Check all you need to know here

NTA NEET UG 2022 counselling session is expected to begin soon at the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 07:58 PM IST

NTA NEET UG 2022 Counselling session soon: Check all you need to know here
NTA NEET UG 2022 | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the result for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) on September 7. Registered NEET candidates can download the NEET UG Result 2022 by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

The MCC will release the complete NEET-UG 2022 counselling schedule soon. However, the officials have not released any date/ time in this regard. 

The Medical Counselling Committee will conduct the NEET 2022 counselling for 15 per cent of All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges and 100 per cent seats in deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS, AIIMS, JIPMER, and BSc Nursing programmes on the grounds of NEET 2022.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Know more about it

  • Visit the official website-- mcc.nic.in
  • On the homepage, Click on the ‘UG Medical Counselling’ section
  • The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it
  • Enter the required information and register on the portal
  • Now login and fill up the application form
  • Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form
  • Appear for the NEET 2022 counselling choice filling and locking
  • Seat allotment result announcement
  • Report to the allotted Medical/ Dental College
  • Take a printout of the application form.

Read: MHT CET Result 2022 DECLARED for LLB 5 years at cetcell.mahacet.org: How to check here

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, to Rohman Shawl, list of men Aarya actress dated
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida: Video of woman slapping security guard multiples times goes viral, second incident in a month
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.